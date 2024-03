Johnston scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Johnston gave the Stars some breathing room with his third-period tally. The 20-year-old has been a point-per-game player since the All-Star break with nine goals and eight assists over 17 contests in that span, though nine of those points have come in two games. For the season, he has 23 tallies, 49 points, 169 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 66 appearances.