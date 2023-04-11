Johnston notched an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Johnston has a helper in two of the last three contests since he snapped a six-game drought. The rookie center has impressed in middle-six minutes this season, racking up 21 goals, 17 helpers, 154 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. He should continue to be a key part of the Stars' scoring depth heading into the postseason.