Johnston scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Johnston opened the scoring at 3:43 of the second period, and he had a shot later in the frame that led to a Joe Pavelski goal. Through eight playoff contests, Johnston has two goals, two assists, 27 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating. He remains a key part of the Stars' depth -- he's unlikely to put up massive numbers, but he should contribute on occasion.