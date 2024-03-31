Johnston scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Johnston tipped home a Nils Lundkvist shot for the opening goal late in the second period, then set up Roope Hintz's empty-netter in the third. The 20-year-old Johnston ends a fantastic March with 10 goals and six helpers over 13 contests, a surge that has cemented his place as one of the Stars' most important forwards. He's up to 29 tallies, 59 points, 196 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 75 outings. He is the first member of the 2021 draft class to reach 100 career points.