Johnston scored a goal on three shots and added three assists in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Johnston's second assist was the 100th helper and 200th point of his career. He didn't stay on the milestone number for long, as he picked up a goal and an assist on the power play during the second period as the Stars ran away with the lead. Prior to Tuesday, the 22-year-old had gone four contests without a point, a rarity for a player who's developed a reputation for consistency. He's up to 12 goals, 13 helpers, 65 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 23 appearances this season, with 15 of his 25 points coming on the power play.