Johnston (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's preseason contest against Colorado, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Johnston has been dealing with a "bit of tweak," according to coach Pete DeBoer. Despite Johnston suffering a slight setback in his recovery, DeBoer said the issue is "nothing major or concerning." Johnston racked up 24 goals and 41 points in 82 games during his rookie campaign in 2022-23. Consider him day-to-day for now.