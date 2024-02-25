Johnston scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Johnston had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. He bounced back with a go-ahead goal in the second period that stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. The 20-year-old is up to 19 tallies, 40 points, 139 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-1 rating over 59 outings. His numbers are pretty close to what he did over all of 2022-23 -- he needs just two more points to eclipse his total from last year.