Johnston scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Jets.

Johnston's tally stretched the Stars' lead to 5-1 early in the third period, and it ended up as the game-winner when the Jets' rally came up short. The 22-year-old is entering his fourth full NHL season and has established himself as a 30-goal, 70-point player already. He's listed on the Stars' third line, but this is a fairly deep offense that can roll three lines, so Johnston remains a reliable fantasy forward.