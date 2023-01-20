Johnston notched an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Johnston hasn't done much in January, logging two assists and a plus-4 rating through nine contests this month. He's seen 15:48 of ice time per game this month compared to 14:47 per game on the season, but the extra time hasn't increased his scoring contributions. The 19-year-old is still holding his own well at the NHL level with 11 goals, eight helpers, 82 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 47 appearances -- he's yet to sit out a game.