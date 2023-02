Johnston logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Johnston has gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last seven contests, posting two goals and three assists in that span. The 19-year-old's helper on Jamie Benn's goal Wednesday was the former's 10th assist of the season. Johnston has 23 points, 98 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 53 appearances as a rookie.