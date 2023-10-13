Johnston posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Johnston helped out on Jamie Benn's goal in the second period. Those two forwards were on the Stars' third line with Ty Dellandrea, though Johnston was fifth among Dallas forwards with 17:15 of ice time. He was initially questionable for the season opener with an upper-body injury, but it appears he's good to go for his sophomore season. Johnston produced 41 points in 82 outings as a rookie last year, and he figures to have plenty of room to grow in 2023-24.