Johnston produced a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 19-year-old saw his ice time plummet to 9:18 in this close contest. He still saw some usage in the third period, as he had the secondary helper on a Tyler Seguin tally that tied the game at 2-2 following a lone review for potential goaltender interference. Through four games, Johnston has two power-play points, four shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. There will be some growing pains as he adjusts to the NHL, but he's put in a solid audition to stick with the Stars in 2022-23.