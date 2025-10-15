Johnston scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Johnston has scored a goal in all three of the Stars' games to begin the season. His tally Tuesday gave them a 2-0 lead late in the first period. In addition to his four points, the 22-year-old has racked up nine shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while playing a key role in all situations. Johnston is among the steadiest and most productive young players in the league and can help in most fantasy formats.