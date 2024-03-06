Johnston recorded a hat trick, two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Over the last 11 games, Johnston has 15 points, though nine of those points have come in the two contests at the ends of that sample. Tuesday's effort was a step up for the 20-year-old, who earned his first hat trick and put the Stars on his back to erase a three-goal deficit. He's up to 22 tallies, 48 points, 161 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 64 outings overall.