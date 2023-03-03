Johnston supplied an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Johnston has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. He helped out on Jamie Benn's game-winner in the third period of this contest. The 19-year-old center has looked good alongside Benn and Evgenii Dadonov lately -- that trio has served in a middle-six role. Johnston has 28 points, 118 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 62 outings overall.