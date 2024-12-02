Johnston scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Johnston tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. His tally gives him two goals and five assists during a six-game point streak. That's the kind of production fantasy managers were expecting of the 21-year-old, who looks to be thawed out after a fairly chilly first quarter of the campaign. He's up to four goals, 14 points, 63 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across 23 appearances.