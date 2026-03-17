Stars' Wyatt Johnston: Extends scoring streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston scored a goal on three shots while adding two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.
Johnston has not only found the back of the net in three straight games while cracking the scoresheet in the last four, but this goal boosted his total to 37 on the year. With 37 goals and 37 assists to his name, as well as 36 of his 74 points coming off power-play situations, he's one of the most well-rounded forwards in the league, regardless of whether it's at full strength or with the man advantage. Johnston has already established a career-high mark in goals and points, and he's one assist away from matching his personal-best output from the 2024-25 regular season.
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