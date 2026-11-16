Johnston scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers.

The center tied the contest midway through the second period, converting a cross-ice feed from Thomas Harley. Johnston is up to five goals this season, and he seems to be trending in the right direction after a slow start. After notching just four assists and no goals in his first seven appearances, he's bounced back and has now recorded 14 points (five goals, nine helpers) in his last 11 appearances. His consistent offensive deployment and opportunities alongside Dallas' top contributors continue to support his fantasy value, even when his individual scoring production fluctuates.