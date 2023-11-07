Johnston scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Johnston got the Stars on the board at 5:09 of the third period. The 20-year-old had gone three games without a point to open November after posting seven points in as many outings in October. He's still young and in a middle-six role, so there's some ups and downs to be expected. The center has four goals, four helpers, 26 shots on net, eight blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances this season.