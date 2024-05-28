Johnston scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

The goal was Johnston's first in five games, and he was held off the scoresheet in three of his previous four outings. The center's tally gave the Stars a 3-2 lead in the second period. The 21-year-old is up to eight goals, six assists, 51 shots on net, 21 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 16 playoff appearances. Johnston's strong play all over the ice has carried over from the regular season as he cements his status as one of the Stars' top forwards.