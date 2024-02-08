Johnston scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Johnston brought the Stars within a goal with 1:25 left in the third period, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The 20-year-old has scored in two of his last three games and has five goals and 10 points over his last 10 outings. On the season, he's at 15 goals, 33 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 51 appearances. Johnston remains a solid fantasy play as long as he's on the top line.