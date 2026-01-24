Johnston scored a power-play goal, distributed a power-play assist, fired four shots on net and served two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Johnston put the Stars on the board less than six minutes into the opening period with his power-play goal before he later slid the primary pass on Matt Duchene's score with a man advantage in the second. Overall, Johnston now has 27 goals, 29 assists, 133 shots on net and 37 blocks through 52 games this season. The 22-year-old center has 13 points in as many games since Dec. 23, which has brought him inside the league's top 20 in points. He hasn't missed a game across his first four seasons at the NHL level, meaning he remains well on pace to post another career year if he can surpass the 71 points he had in 82 regular-season games a year ago.