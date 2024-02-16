Johnston picked up two goals and two assists in a 9-2 win over Nashville on Saturday.

It was Johnston's goal at the end of the first period that finally ended the night for Juuse Saros. Johnston shoveled the puck into the net on a goal-mouth scramble and that was it for the starting netminder. It did not get much better for backup Kevin Lankinen in relief as the Stars pounded home five more goals, including two helpers and a power-play marker for Johnston. The 20-year old center is really starting to put together a fine season of his young career, reaching his 10th multi-point night of the year and his first ever four-point night. Johnston now has 17 goals on the season and is looking to best the 24 he achieved in 2022-23.