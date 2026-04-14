Johnston scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 win over Toronto.

Johnston has had an outstanding season -- the goal was his 45th snipe and 86th point of the year (81 games). Johnston is on a four-game, six-point scoring streak. It includes four goals and two assists (13 shots). He's the top scorer from the 2021 Entry Draft. Johnston has 134 goals, 129 assists (263 points) in 327 games. Not bad for the 23rd overall pick.