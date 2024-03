Johnston posted an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Johnston once again set up a Logan Stankoven tally in the first period. The 20-year-old Johnston has had no problem serving as playmaker for his teammate's immediate success at the NHL level. Johnston has a point in four straight games and finished February with five goals and six helpers over 13 appearances. For the season, he's at 43 points, 150 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 62 games.