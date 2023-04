Johnston notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Johnston, who had scored in five straight games prior to the slump. The 19-year-old center has put together a solid second half of the season despite the recent dry spell. Overall, he has 21 goals, 16 helpers, 152 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 78 appearances.