Johnston tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Johnston set up Joe Pavelski's opening marker 3:53 into the first period before extending Dallas' lead to 3-0 in the second, tipping a Mason Marchment shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. The 20-year-old Johnston has been red hot, tallying five goals and eight points in his last four contests. He's up to 24 goals, matching his total from 2022-23, and 51 points through 67 games this season.