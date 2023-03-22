Johnston scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Johnston has taken over the rookie goals lead by scoring in five straight games. The 19-year-old is up to 21 tallies, 36 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 71 contests in an impressive freshman campaign. The late surge could help him generate some buzz for the Calder Trophy, but Matty Beniers (49 points) remains the rookie scoring leader and the favorite to take home the hardware at the end of the season.