Johnston scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Johnston's first tally was a shorthanded goal, while his other two points came at even strength. He has eight points over his two visits to San Jose this season as he continues to take advantage of a team far down the standings. For the season, the 20-year-old has 28 goals, 57 points (nine on the power play, three shorthanded), 188 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 73 appearances.