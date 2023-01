Johnston logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Johnston set up Nils Lundkvist's tally in the second period. With four goals and two helpers over his last nine games, Johnston continues to be a steady middle-six scorer as a rookie. He's earned three power-play points in that span, and five of his 18 points on the campaign have come with the man advantage. The 19-year-old has added 74 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 41 appearances.