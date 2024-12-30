Johnston scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Johnston factored in on the Stars' two goals early in the third period that turned this into a runaway victory. This was his second multi-point effort in a row, and he has two goals and five assists over his last six contests. The 21-year-old looked good on a new-look like alongside Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene, which should be an effective two-way trio. Johnston is at eight goals, 24 points, 98 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 35 appearances this season.