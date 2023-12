Johnston recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Johnston had the secondary assist on Matt Duchene's tally in overtime. The 20-year-old Johnston has hit a rough patch on offense, recording four assists, 19 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over his last 12 outings. For the season, he's up to 20 points, 68 shots, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 31 appearances in a middle-six role.