Johnston scored three goals, including two on the power play, and added an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Johnston was involved in the Stars' last four goals in this game. The 22-year-old is on a big surge with five goals and four assists over his last four contests, which should put him in contention for weekly honors. Johnston is up to 16 goals, 14 helpers, 18 power-play points, 75 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances. He's well on his way to a career year across the board -- he's already set a new high mark in power-play goals with 12.