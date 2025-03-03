Johnston scored three goals, all on the power play, in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Johnston converted three of the Stars' four power-play goals in the game, which led them to victory over their division rivals. This was Johnston's second hat trick of the second, both of which have come over his last 11 contests. He's also got six goals and four assists, including seven power-play points, during a six-game point streak. The 21-year-old is up to 21 goals, 55 points (19 on the power play), 163 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 60 outings this season as he continues to emerge as a leader for the Stars.