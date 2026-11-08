Johnston notched two power-play assists, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Johnston has a goal and seven assists during his five-game point streak. He's also logged multiple points in five of his last eight contests. The 23-year-old center is back on track after a slow start. He has three goals, 13 helpers, 42 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 15 appearances in a top-six role. Considering he's shooting just 7.1 percent, the bounce-back isn't over yet.