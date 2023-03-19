Johnston provided a goal in Dallas' 6-5 overtime victory over Calgary on Saturday.
Johnston extended his goal-scoring streak to four games when he put Dallas up 3-1 with his marker late in the first period. He has to 20 goals and 35 points in 70 outings this season. Johnston is the first rookie to reach the 20-goal milestone in 2022-23.
