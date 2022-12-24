Johnston scored what proved to be the game-winning tally during Friday's 4-2 victory over the visiting Canadiens.

Johnston, who has scored in three consecutive contests, completed the Stars' comeback from a 2-0 deficit by converting on a third-period power play. At 19 years, 233 days, Johnston became the youngest skater in Stars history, dating back to 1993, to score in three straight games. With 10 goals and five assists, Johnston, who added three shots Friday, ranks among the NHL's top rookie scorers.