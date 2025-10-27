Johnston scored a goal, took four shots on goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators. He also recorded two PIM and posted a plus-1 rating.

Johnston scored a late equalizer in the second period, and his backhander at the 16:29 mark of that frame gave Dallas a 2-2 tie -- and all the momentum heading into the third period after overcoming a 2-0 deficit. Johnston's sixth goal of the season also extended his current point streak to three games, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his nine appearances so far. His blistering start to the campaign has him at 10 points through nine games (six goals, four helpers).