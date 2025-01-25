Johnston recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a hit in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Johnston didn't find the back of the net in this hard-fought win over Vegas, but his two assists allowed him to extend his current point streak to six outings. The 21-year-old star playmaker has notched one goal and eight helpers during that span, and he's up to 39 points (11 goals, 28 helpers) in 48 games this season. The scoring numbers have been low, as he scored at least 24 goals in his previous two campaigns, but if he gets hot, he has a shot at establishing a new career-high mark in points following his 65-point season in 2023-24.