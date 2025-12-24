Wyatt scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Johnston scored on a deflection on the power play in the third period to put the Stars up 3-2. It was his 20th goal of the season, and he currently leads the NHL with 14 power-play goals. Johnston has increased both his goal and overall point total every season he's been in the NHL, and this season is no different. He's on pace for at least 40 goals, 90 points and 200 shots this year.