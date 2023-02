Johnston scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Michael Amadio opened the scoring in the second period, but Johnston answered just a couple of minutes later. The tally snapped Johnston's eight-game goal drought -- in that span, he had three assists and 15 shots on net. The 19-year-old center is up to 14 goals, 25 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 59 contests in his rookie year.