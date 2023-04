Johnston scored a goal on his only shot in a 1-0 win over St. Louis on Thursday.

Johnston scored the game's only goal early in the third period, finding himself in perfect position for a rebound before putting the puck in an open net. The 19-year-old Johnston finishes the regular season with points in three straight games, including three goals in his last two contests. He wraps up an impressive rookie campaign with 24 goals and 41 points while playing in all 82 games.