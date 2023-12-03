Johnston logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Johnston's offense continues to come in bursts -- he's produced five multi-point efforts this year, but he's yet to get on the scoresheet more than two games in a row. He's also had just one drought of three contests. The 20-year-old center has picked up nine goals, eight assists, 53 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances. A little more consistency would be helpful, but he remains on the Stars' third line with Jamie Benn, so high-quality scoring chances could be tough to find.