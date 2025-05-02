Johnston registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

This wasn't a great overall performance for Johnston, but he was able to get on the scoresheet by helping out on a Roope Hintz goal early in the second period. The 21-year-old Johnston is up to six points, including three on the power play, over six playoff contests. He's added 14 shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and a minus-7 rating. While he is listed on the third line, Johnston does enough in all situations to functionally work as a top-six forward.