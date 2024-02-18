Johnston posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Johnston has six points over his last six games, though that production is propped up by a four-point effort versus the Predators on Thursday. Nonetheless, the second-year forward has been steady regardless of if he's on the top line or seeing middle-six minutes. He's up to 38 points, 126 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 55 contests, and he should have no trouble topping his 41-point effort from his rookie season.