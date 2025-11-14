Johnston scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Canadiens.

Johnston's opening tally at 14:21 of the first period was the 100th goal of his career. He's taken off in November with five goals and six assists over his last seven contests. The 22-year-old center is up to 11 tallies, 21 points (13 on the power play), 53 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 18 appearances this season while averaging 21:19 of ice time.