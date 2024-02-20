Johnston scored a goal on eight shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Johnston saw a season-high 22:11 of ice time with Matt Duchene (lower body) a late scratch. The tally was Johnston's sixth point over the last three contests. The second-year center is up to 18 goals, 39 points, 134 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 56 appearances. He's been playing like a top-six forward despite a third-line assignment, and if Duchene misses additional time, Johnston could be one of the players to benefit.