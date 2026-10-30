Johnston tallied a power-play goal, dished out an assist and placed two shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Johnston has been heating up as of late, as he's posted exactly one goal and assist in three of his last four appearances. Following Thursday's performance, the 23-year-old forward is up to three goals, 10 points, 29 shots on net, 11 hits and seven blocked shots across 11 outings this season. While his season got off to a slow start, he seemed to shake off any lingering rust from the offseason, compiling nine points over his last eight games. He still has a strong chance to challenge the 85-point threshold once again, making him a high-level fantasy option with positional flexibility.