Johnston found the back of the net in Dallas' 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Johnston has been red hot lately, providing six goals and 10 points over his last 11 contests. His latest marker reduced Edmonton's lead to 2-1 midway through the third period, but Dallas wasn't able to close the gap any further. Through 69 games this season, Johnston has contributed 19 goals and 34 points.

