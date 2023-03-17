Johnston found the back of the net in Dallas' 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.
Johnston has been red hot lately, providing six goals and 10 points over his last 11 contests. His latest marker reduced Edmonton's lead to 2-1 midway through the third period, but Dallas wasn't able to close the gap any further. Through 69 games this season, Johnston has contributed 19 goals and 34 points.
