Johnston scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Johnston opened the scoring for the Stars at the 15:01 mark of the first period by deflecting a shot from Thomas Harley, as the 21-year-old forward once again left his mark on the power play for Dallas. This was Johnston's 26th goal of the campaign, and 10 of those have come with the man advantage. Johnston is ending the regular season on a strong note and has racked up 11 points across his last 11 appearances, with eight goals and three helpers over that span.